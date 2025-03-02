11-day road closure for resurfacing work in Donnington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has applied to close Turreff Avenue in Donnington from Monday (March 3) in order to undertake resurfacing works.

The road will be closed from the Turreff Avenue junction with Wrekin Drive to its junction with the entrance to B&M.

Turreff Avenue, Donnington. Photo: Google

The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling eastbound will be via Wrekin Drive, the Wrekin Drive Roundabout and Wellington Road, while the diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling westbound will be vice versa.

It's envisioned that the road will be closed for around two weeks, with plans to reopen the road on Friday, March 14.

Any updates will be made to the notice online, which can be viewed online at one.network.