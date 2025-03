Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chloe Vigar, aged 38, lifted a £7 bottle of wine from an Iceland store in Telford on February 19 this year. She assaulted a man in Telford on the same day.

Those offences came after she stole meat worth £60 from M&S in the Telford Centre shopping mall on November 11 last year.