'We are just so tired': Bridgnorth's Ukrainian refugees reflect on poignant third anniversary of Russian invasion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In February of 2022, millions of Ukrainian nationals were displaced across the world as they desperately tried to escape Vladimir Putin's invasion of their native country.

While millions of Ukrainian families consisting of women and small children were spread across the globe, more than 2,000 were placed into communities across Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

In response to the influx of new faces, thousands of kind and thoughtful residents opened their doors to take in strangers who needed help the most, offering a safe home, a warm bed and a sense of normality.

Now, three years later, we have taken a look back at some of those refugees who came to our areas, bringing with them their specialisms, talents, dreams, and passions.

'We are enjoying it the best we can'

Hanna Zarytska moved to the UK after her country was plunged into war

One of those who moved to the region was Hanna Zarytska, now of Bridgnorth, who fled to the UK with her 13-year-old son Roman in August 2022, five months after the war started.

Hanna, a former radio and TV presenter, quickly took up a slot on Market Drayton's local radio station 'PureGoldUK' as a way to 'cheer up the native spirits' of her community and bring her skills to the area.

While staying in the UK, Hanna quickly developed a passion for cooking.

She has since taken up a post as a catering assistant while her son Roman has just finished school and is looking forward to attending college.

Talking about her time in the UK, Hanna said: "It is really nice here. I have made new friends. My son has recently finished school and is looking forward to going to college.

"I have taken up a post as a catering assistant in a Christian home. It is nice here. We are enjoying it the best we can."

However, while she is settling into the region, Hanna admitted that it has been difficult to plan for her family's future with visa deadlines looming.