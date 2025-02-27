Land with permission for traveller site in Market Drayton to go up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A patch of land off the A53 in Market Drayton is set to go under the hammer next month.

Planning permission for the land to be turned into a residential caravan site for five gypsy families was approved by Shropshire Council in April 2023.

The plans included a laying of hardstanding, the erection of five ancillary amenity buildings as well as the installation of a package sewage treatment plant and access improvements.

Photo: Rightmove/Auction Hammer Midlands

There were also plans for a new access road to the A53 and the relocation of an existing lay-by.

Despite some opposition in the town to the proposals, applicant Jamie Fitzgerald, who was born in Market Drayton but has lived all over the UK and Ireland, said he was "overwhelmed" by the support the application received from people in the community.

Soon after the plans were approved, the applicants attracted a mixed reaction from locals when they placed a caravan on top of a shipping container at the site to announce the development.

The plot of land off the A53 in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

But now, almost two years after plans were approved and before major works have taken place, the land is set to go up for auction.

The acre-and-a-half triangular patch of land is being listed with a guide price of £190,000 and is due to go under the hammer on March 20.

The listing is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/158656862.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

