Rescue centre shares heartbreaking update on starving and wounded dog picked up by Shropshire dog warden

Warning: This article contains photographs and descriptions that some readers may find upsetting.

Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Cold Hatton, near Telford, shared heartbreaking photographs of a starving and wounded dog that was picked up by the dog warden earlier this week.

The photographs were accompanied by an appeal to find someone who recognised the poor animal.

The most horrific of the photographs - which we have blurred - shows the emaciated dog with a severe wound to his face.

Photo: Hilbrae Rescue Kennels

In a follow-up post on social media on Tuesday afternoon, Marty Burrell of Hilbrae said the "starving dog" had been taken straight to Southwater Vets in Telford by the dog warden.

Southwater Vets in Telford. Photo: Google

Sadly, there was nothing that could be done to save him and he was put down.

She wrote: "He couldn't stand and was bleeding from his mouth and nose, struggling to breathe. The vet confirmed that the dog was suffering and beyond help.

Photo: Hilbrae Rescue Kennels

"Heaven only knows what that poor dog has been through during its life. There are many kind, caring people around but to our shame, there are many who don't deserve the air they breathe."

On the post, which has now accrued hundreds of comments from devasted followers, Becca Crozier from Southwater Vets said the dog's "last 30 minutes on earth" at the centre were "filled with love and care".

Residents can report their concerns about potential cruelty or neglect to an animal by calling the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 or reporting it online.