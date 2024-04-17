Hope for library service as council to speak to schools over closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The authority’s Schools Library Service (SLS) stocks around 250,000 books and media items which are made available to county schools who subscribe to the service, but the council says it cannot continue to run at a loss as it seeks to make budget savings.

Schools were informed of plans to shut down the service via a letter to headteachers sent last week, in which they said the closure would take effect from September 1.

But Shropshire Council now says it will speak to schools about the proposals, and will investigate options for keeping the service open.

The issue was raised at the council’s cabinet by Liberal Democrat Leader Roger Evans, who described the service as “fundamental”, adding that he was dismayed at the lack of consultation with members on the proposal. A question from a member of the public also called on the council to hold a full public consultation on plans to axe the service.

Portfolio Holder for Children and Education Kirstie Hurst-Knight responded that schools would now be consulted on the proposals, adding that she had been taken by surprise by the launch of a service review on the SLS earlier this month.

“While I was aware that the Schools Library Service, which is a traded service, was operating at a loss and we acknowledge that this situation could not continue, I was not made aware until the 4th of April that a decision by officers to proceed with a service review had been implemented, which placed affected staff in a 45 day consultation period.

“It is very regrettable that schools were not aware of the service review and no consultation with schools had taken place.

“I would like to reassure my cabinet colleagues, members and members of the public that this is the very beginning of the process and we will be formally consulting with schools to ascertain if a way to remove the deficit can be found.”

The authority has now started a consultation on the proposals, and says it will work with schools to ensure “all possible options” are explored to keep the service open.

Options available include asking schools to pay more to support the service, or increasing the take-up among the county’s schools. Around 35% of schools do not subscribe to the service and source their library provision from elsewhere.

“This is a non-mandatory service that the council provides to support schools and to be very clear, it is the school’s responsibility to ensure that children and young people have access to books and other suitable educational materials necessary to learn the curriculum, with funding provided directly by central government grants to do this,” added Councillor Hurst-Knight.

“We will ensure that all possible options to continue the service are explored and we welcome all possible solutions.”