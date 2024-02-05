Messages of support begin as King faces cancer battle

It was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday that the 75-year-old monarch has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Following the revelation, messages of support have begin to be posted on social media, including from people in Shropshire.

Among those showing their support were Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner, the King’s representative in Shropshire, whose official Twitter (X.com) account posted on Thursday evening: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family at this time and we wish His Majesty The King a speedy recovery."

Also showing his support was Police and Crime Commissioner Paul Campion.

He said: "I, like communities across West Mercia, send our very best wishes to His Majesty and wish him a full and speedy recovery."

The King's diagnosis followed his recent procedure for a benign prostate enlargement when a “separate issue of concern” was noted, the palace said on Thursday.