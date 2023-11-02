Shrewsbury school transformed into Hogwarts and hosts Harry Potter-themed day

Adcote School in Little Ness, Shrewsbury, today transformed into the magical world of Harry Potter, with witches and wizards roaming the corridors of the Hogwarts-style school.

With their very own Great Hall, well-known in the films as the room where the grand feasts are held, they were able to hold a special celebration of Harry Potter and an "opportunity for students to share their love" for the fantasy book and movie series.

Teachers and staff dressed up too.

Staff members and students dressed up as iconic characters from the franchise to "encourage a sense of camaraderie and enthusiasm". The Great Hall was decorated with socks, banners, pumpkins and floating candles to bring the magic to life.

Students enjoyed magic classes and competitions throughout the day, such as potion-making classes and the Triwizard Tournament, Quidditch matches, wand-making and sorting hat ceremonies.

The pupils dressed up as all kinds of characters, including Dobby the elf

As well as themed activities, the pupils also held a costume competition, Harry Potter Bingo, and a Wizarding Quiz.

Victoria Taylor, headteacher of Adcote School, said: "Today was a huge success! I witnessed Adcote's Great Hall come to life with the festivities of Harry Potter Day.

"We believe such themed activities bring our community together and create an environment of fun-spirited camaraderie that boosts morale and uplifts the academic experience."