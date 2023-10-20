Hedgehog Heroes take part in sponsored walk to raise money for declining population of the prickly creatures

NORTH COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 18/10/2023..Pic at Tilstock Prm Sch, where pupils have been raising money for the Wildlife Trust, inspired by the plight of the Hedgehog. They have been doing a daily walk and hedgehog crafts. F-B: Orla Harrison 5, Darcie Nicholson 6, Lauren Cheshire 6, Willow Roberts 4, Duke Woollam 4 and Lucas Goldsmith 6..

Staff and students from Tilstock CE Primary School are taking part in a sponsored walk every school day this week from 2.15pm to 2.45pm.

Children from Reception (Bumblebees) and Key Stage One (Squirrels) will be raising money for The Wildlife Trust's 30 by 30 pledge.

The Wildlife Trust's are calling for at least 30 per cent of the UK's land and sea to be connected and protected for nature’s recovery by 2030.

The Trust says that wildlife is disappearing at an alarming rate and the threat of climate catastrophe is a constant worry.

One of the affected species is the hedgehog. More than 36 million hedgehogs once roamed the UK, however there are now under one million left.

Children at Tilstock primary are aiming to walk three miles over the course of one week to raise £100 and parents and carers are invited to also take part.

Rowena Kaminski, headteacher at the school said: “I am so proud of the children and staff for getting involved in this lovely event.

"It has also been great to see the community involved and sponsoring the children. Looking after wildlife is so important and it has been a great activity to raise awareness with the children.”

On Friday, October 20, Reverend Sue Armstrong of Tilstock Christ Church has invited the children into church for hot chocolate and a small celebration service and reflection on their achievements.

This marks a first for Tilstock School and staff say it will be a memorable and purposeful mission for the children.

It is hoped that the event will also allow further engagement with the wider school community and provide a sense of belonging for the children.