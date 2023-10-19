'Crazy' challenge will see Stoke man travel through Shropshire as he takes on seven marathons in seven days

Craig Gilchrist

Craig Gilchrist, from Bentlee in Stoke-On-Trent, will be running through Shropshire as part of his challenge, which is set to begin this Sunday.

He is hoping to raise money for the UK’s dedicated heart failure charity – Pumping Marvellous – as well as raising awareness about the symptoms.

Craig, who works in cardiac rehabilitation, said: “It’s going to be an incredibly tough challenge – running one marathon is hard enough, but to do it every day for seven days, and I can’t even imagine how I am going to make it through – it’s definitely one of the crazier things I’ll ever do.”

Craig has been inspired by his work as an exercise physiologist with the University Hospital North Midlands NHS Cardiac Rehabilitation Team, where he sees people with heart failure learn to manage and cope with the condition, despite its reputation.

Heart Failure is the only cardiac condition that is increasing in prevalence and in the UK there are an estimated 920,000 people currently affected, with about 200,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

In Shropshire, it is estimated that around 5,200 people have been diagnosed with heart failure by their GPs.

“People hear heart failure and they get scared – and rightly so because it is a serious condition, but that doesn’t mean it is an automatic death sentence," Craig said.

"It’s a condition that can be managed with the right care. And like most conditions, the earlier it is detected, the better.”

The seven marathons in seven days challenge kicks off at the Pumping Marvellous HQ in Preston, Lancashire, and finishings a week later in Snowdonia on Saturday, October 28.

Craig's fourth marathon will be taking place through Shropshire – and the route is four laps of the 'run' component of Shropshire's three day Ironman Triathlon, which Craig won last year.

He will be joined on his route by Pumping Marvellous employees and by some fellow members of cardiac rehabilitation teams working for the NHS across the North Midlands.

Craig is looking to raise awareness of their B.E.A.T methodology - BEAT stands for Breathlessness, Exhaustion, Ankle swelling, Time for a simple blood test or Time to tell your GP or Nurse.

Pre-diagnosis is vital as it describes the critical symptoms of heart failure and the action of informing your GP or nurse that maybe they should test for heart failure.

Craig is also aiming to raise £7,777 for Pumping Marvellous to help them continue their work for people living with heart failure.