The Kennel Club is warning would-be dog owners that platforms like Instagram and TikTok give "unscrupulous" breeders easy access to the mass market.

Revealed as part of The Kennel Club's 'Be Puppywise' campaign, the statistics show that nearly twice as many would-be owners in the West Midlands turn to social media sites compared to five years ago.

The figures have led to The Kennel Club warning potential dog owners to be wary of social media sellers, who draw buyers in with cute pictures instead of proper background checks.

Mark Beazley, chief executive at The Kennel Club, said: "In today's curated digital world, enticing photos are the lifeblood of social media and pictures of puppies grab attention – there is an obvious appeal to buying and selling puppies using these platforms.

"But if people forget that behind every cute photo on social media, there is a real puppy, and a real need to ensure that their health and welfare has been prioritised, then there can be truly devastating consequences."

The research, conducted by The Kennel Club's 'Be Puppywise' campaign, found that:

more than two in five (45 per cent) people in the West Midlands bought their puppy 'because it was cute'

three in 10 (31 per cent) admit it was the 'cute puppy photo' that most appealed in their pet's advertising

a further quarter (27 per cent) spent less than two hours during their research, leaving them particularly vulnerable to scams and unable to spot the warning signs of puppy farms

Mr Beazley continued: "Platforms like Instagram and TikTok can give unscrupulous breeders easy access to a mass market, where they can sell pups with little scrutiny, so it’s down to the puppy-buyer to make sure that they ask the right questions, see the puppy, with their mum and in their home environment, and step back if things don't feel right.

"Failing to do so can lead to a world of heartache for puppy-buyers and keeps rogue breeders in business, whilst puppies continue to suffer the consequences, as this research shows."

The research also highlights that more than half (59 per cent) of puppy-buying decisions in the West Midlands are influenced by social media, and three in 10 (30 per cent) buyers say their main information source was either social media, influencers or celebrities.