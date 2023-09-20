National Grid reports 70 homes in Shropshire without power

Two power outages have been reported by National Grid in Shropshire. Photo: National Grid

The incidents in Telford and Church Stretton were reported to the National Grid which is currently working to restore power.

Twenty-nine properties are without power in the Telford area and the problem is estimated to be resolved at 4pm today.

Forty-one properties are without power in Church Stretton and the problem is estimated to be resolved at 4pm today.