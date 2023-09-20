National Grid reports 70 homes in Shropshire without power

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two power outages have been reported in Shropshire with 70 homes left without energy.

Two power outages have been reported by National Grid in Shropshire. Photo: National Grid
The incidents in Telford and Church Stretton were reported to the National Grid which is currently working to restore power.

Twenty-nine properties are without power in the Telford area and the problem is estimated to be resolved at 4pm today.

Forty-one properties are without power in Church Stretton and the problem is estimated to be resolved at 4pm today.

For the latest updates or to check for power outages, visit powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

