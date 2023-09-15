Rishi Sunak vows to ban XL Bullys after fatal attack believed to have involved the breed

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to ban the XL Bully "by the end of the year", after a man was killed by two dogs in Stonnall yesterday which are understood to be XL Bullys.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to ban the XL Bully breed by the end of the year. Photo: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

The Prime Minister posted a video on Twitter on Friday morning in which he vowed to ban the breed, shortly after West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the victim of the attack had died.

In his video, the Prime Minister said: "The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children. I share the nation's horror at the recent videos we've all seen.

"Yesterday we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack, which has tragically led to a fatality.

"It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

"While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

"Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with a view to then outlawing it.

"It is not currently a breed denied in law so this vital first step must happen fast.

"We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.

"These dogs are dangerous. I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

