'Still an appetite' for the Royal Family, says historian - as nation marks anniversary of Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh visiting Wolverhampton in 2014

The anniversary is being marked on Friday, with King Charles and Queen Camilla spending the time in quiet contemplation away from the public gaze at Balmoral, the place where she died.

Michala Hulme, a lecturer in public history believes it is the 'slimming down' of the monarchy and its willingness to modernise in line with the younger members of the family that will keep it relevant in the near future.

But she admits there is division even within her own family where some members don't recognise their relevance or worth, whilst others want to keep it going.

The historian, who specialises in the period 1800-1950, has made more than 80 television appearances and can be currently seen on BBC's Who Do You Think You Are? Last year she appeared on an NBC special in the USA to discuss the relevance of the Royal Family in the modern age.

She said: "I certainly think the Queen was a good role model for the Royal Family and brought it into an age where it was more relevant to the subjects.

"During the period I study, the monarchs were completely detached from the public, they were seen as distant, they very rarely travelled to the provinces and were aloof.

"We saw with the Queen how loved she was around the world, particularly perhaps in the USA and Canada, both of which she visited many times.

"Many people watching from afar commented on how the British are so good at pomp and ceremony but with the Queen it seemed to have that extra element of her being approachable, everyone's favourite grandmother if you like."

Michala is on the editorial board of the Midlands History Journal and spoke about when Queen Victoria visited Wolverhampton in 1866, her first public appearance outside of the capital for five years.

She said: "The visit was crucial to the second half of her reign, giving her the confidence to resume public duties.

"Queen Elizabeth travelled many miles around the country and the world to meet people, she seemed to excel at public duty. Maybe there is not the appetite for as many public engagements with King Charles and Camilla, and it seems they are opting for a quieter reign and a slimmed down monarchy using the public purse.