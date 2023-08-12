Is Banksy behind 'Firestarter' art at Crooked House pub site?

The painting, which follows the style of Banksy, resembles Keith Flint from the Prodigy

The artwork can be seen on the door of an electricity substation cabin in the car park near the remains of the pub, which was gutted by fire on Saturday, August 5 and demolished on Monday to the anger of many.

Looking closer at the image, it looks like one of Banksy's works and is of Keith Flint, the late singer for the Prodigy, best known for the hit Firestarter, and shows a smiling Flint holding up a match.

The painting, which follows the style of Banksy, resembles Keith Flint from the Prodigy

Keith Flint

The artwork on the substation cabin is the latest of a number of pieces to go up and around the remains of the 18th century pub, including a number of signs offering commentary about the pub.

These signs have comments such as "Was bostin, now bosted" and "This is not what I meant when I said down it".