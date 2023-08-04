Life's a beach for Shropshire Scouts despite scorching the South Korean heat

Shropshire Scouts are having an 'amazing time' despite the heatwave

Shropshire Scouts are among 4,500 UK scouts, and more than 45,000 others from almost every country in the world that have travelled to Gunsan-si in South Korea for the World Scout Jamboree.

But the event comes amid a severe heatwave, with authorities in the country issuing the highest-level heat warning in four years, as temperatures in some parts of the country exceeded 38 degrees Celsius (100F) this week.

Around 400 scouts have reported to have fallen ill with heat exhaustion since the event began on Tuesday, some of them from the UK, local media has reported.

The UK Foreign Office said the situation was being closely monitored, while South Korean authorities have pumped millions into improving conditions including air-conditioned buses, cold-water trucks and hundreds more sanitary and medical staff being brought in.

Despite this, the Shropshire contingent, who hail from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Leighton, Little Stretton, Lyneal and Upper Magna, are reported to be safe and well and are spending the day at the beach.

Eddie Hulme, county commissioner for Shropshire County Scouts said he was in in daily contact with "Shropshire unit 87" - the scouts in South Korea, who were "enjoying a day at the seaside".

They added: "They are having a great time. For those who have seen today's pictures from Korea they have been enjoying a day at the seaside ."

"All the Scouts are having an amazing time," he said.

"On the opening day they only missed about an hour of the opening ceremony but loved the rest. Yesterday they were hosting Japanese Scouts, playing twister and exchanging culture about Shropshire and Wales.

"Today they went off-site to the beach with French Scouts. They loved the beach and sea. They are back at site now busy cooking for friends they have made."

Despite this, UK Scouts, which is overseeing the British contingent in South Korea, has said it is moving all the scouts back to Seoul.

In a statement UK Scouts said: "UK Scouts are transferring our young people and adult volunteers from the Jamboree site at SaeManGeum to Seoul.

"We will start moving our people to hotel accommodation over the next two days. As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.

"We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea. Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.