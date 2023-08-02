Thousands of pounds raised following successful charity cycle event

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough celebrate the amount raised during the Round the Wrekin challenge, with community and events fundraiser Cara Bright, Head of Fundraising Lee Newman and Rachel Groom from Carvers

The annual charity event has traditionally led those taking part on a route from the Black Country and into Shropshire and back.

This year's event, which left Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club on Sunday, May 21, was the fifth iteration and included brand-new routes for participants to choose from.

Cycling legend Hugh Porter MBE and his wife, Olympic swimming champion Anita Lonsbrough MBE, play an integral part in the success of the popular event and were there at the finish line on the day to greet participants and hand out medals.

The pair met with Compton Care’s Head of Fundraising, Lee Newman, and Community & Events Fundraiser, Cara Bright, on Monday to present a cheque for £32,286.

The money will help the charity, which provides services for the Black Country and parts of Shropshire and Staffordshire. It is enough to fund a year of the children’s bereavement service, providing crucial support needed after the loss of a loved one.

Mr. Porter said: “Once again, the day was a huge success and £32,286 is a wonderful result which will really help patients being looked after by Compton Care.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part, and I look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

Compton Care's community and events fundraiser, Cara Bright, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s Round the Wrekin.

"Since its inception, the event has raised almost £200,000 towards our care for people living with life limiting illnesses, which is just incredible and testament to the dedication of those who join us each year to cycle the Shropshire countryside in aid of Compton.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all of our riders, volunteers and of course everyone who helps make the event possible on the day.”

Henry Carver, managing director at Carvers Building Supplies, said: “Once again, Carvers were delighted to be able to support the Compton Care Round The Wrekin, which is not only a fantastic community sporting event, but one which also raises vital funds for a very worthwhile local charity.

"Well done to everyone who took part or showed their support on the day to make the event the success that it was.”

Next year’s Round the Wrekin will take place on Sunday, May 19, and cyclists are encouraged to save the date and mark their calendars.