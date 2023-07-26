Tributes paid to West Mercia Police Special Constabulary Chief Inspector

Chief Inspector Chris Smith

Police officers have today paid tribute to the Chief Inspector in the Special Constabulary, Chris Smith, who died at his home in Hereford on Sunday, July 23.

Chris had nearly 20 years’ service with West Mercia Police and was widely known and respected throughout the force and beyond.

As well as playing a pivotal role in the Special Constabulary and a volunteer in the local community with 4x4 response and local school Governor, he also worked as a Field Intelligence Officer in our Force Intelligence Bureau.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said: “Chris was a true public servant, his absence will be sorely felt by all those who had the privilege of working alongside him, and all those who knew him.