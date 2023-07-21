Cat rescue crew scrambled to second incident in two days

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Following on from their dash to rescue a moggie from behind the dashboard of vehicle on Thursday the crew at Church Stretton responded to an emergency in the same street in All Stretton.

This time a kitten had its head trapped in a cage in Lower Wood and a crew was scrambled at 11.33am.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the crew used small gear and bolt cutters to free the hapless feline from its predicament.

A vet was also on the scene watching on as the kitten was released.