Cat rescue crew scrambled to second incident in two days

Following on from their dash to rescue a moggie from behind the dashboard of vehicle on Thursday the crew at Church Stretton responded to an emergency in the same street in All Stretton.
This time a kitten had its head trapped in a cage in Lower Wood and a crew was scrambled at 11.33am.
A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the crew used small gear and bolt cutters to free the hapless feline from its predicament.
A vet was also on the scene watching on as the kitten was released.
The fire crew sent its incident stop message less than 30 minutes later.