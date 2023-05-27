Rare Second World War Shropshire envelope and stamp for sale on eBay at £495

GB WW2 Cover *SHROPSHIRE MONTGOMERYS RAILWAY* Rare 4d/3d Stamp Shrewsbury R143b

The rare item on the internet auction site is said to be a wartime item with it being addressed to a wartime military address.

The item description says: "B WW2 Salop Cover *SHROPSHIRE & MONTGOMERYS RAILWAY* Rare 4d/3d SURCHARGE Stamp Shrewsbury 1941 SHRIVENHAM Military Address ARTILLERY Cadet via Swindon Station R143b

"VERY RARE NON-PHILATELIC USAGE to wartime military address from the collection of ROGER de LACY-SPENCER. Some minor faults as to be expected with such an item. This issue (c1940) is unpriced (**) as a used stamp by Roger. A RAILWAY LETTER STAMP EXHIBITION ITEM. Overall Fine for a wartime item of this type & period."

The item is currently available to buy for £495.

Describing the item further, the seller, Samwells online team, said: "It comes from the collection of Roger de Lacy-Spencer.

"He is the author of the definitive book on Railway Letter Stamps.

"The used stamp alone in this item is rare, on cover it would be classed as very rare."

