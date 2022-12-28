Two arrests after footballer killed in Boxing Day nightclub stabbing

Cody Fisher. Photo: Stourbridge FC

A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London.

West Midlands Police said they will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of 23-year-old Cody Fisher, who was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub and died at the scene.

DCI Ian Ingram, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation and are building a better picture of what happened.

“We’ve been really pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation.

“It’s vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night – no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

“Cody’s family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we’ll continue to work to bring them answers.”