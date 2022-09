Aldi will close as a mark of respect next Monday

The chain tweeted it will not be opening next Monday as a mark of respect and to allow store colleagues to "pay their respects".

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, and the date has been made a public bank holiday.

Aldi follows a long line of big companies who have been announcing their closure on Monday, September 19. The funeral date has been declared an official Bank Holiday.