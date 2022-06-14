Notification Settings

Fire services mark fifth anniversary of Grenfell Tower tragedy

By David Tooley

Firefighters are marking the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire where 72 people lost their lives.

Grenfell Tower

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has marked the sad occasion by re-tweeting a statement from the National Fire Chiefs Council.

Mark Hardingham, NFCC chair, said: “It is hard to believe five years have passed since the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower.

“Today I will be taking time to reflect on the tragedy and remember the 72 people who lost their lives, those who were injured, along with the community who continue to be impacted by the terrible events that evening.

“The inquiry is ongoing and we continue to hear evidence which has been distressing for everyone involved. I hope that the findings will bring much-needed answers for families and friends.

“We continue to work with government and fire and rescue services to improve how they respond to fires and the building safety regime, and ensure people feel safe in their homes."

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

