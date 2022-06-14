Fire services mark fifth anniversary of Grenfell Tower tragedy

Grenfell Tower

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has marked the sad occasion by re-tweeting a statement from the National Fire Chiefs Council.

Mark Hardingham, NFCC chair, said: “It is hard to believe five years have passed since the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower.

“Today I will be taking time to reflect on the tragedy and remember the 72 people who lost their lives, those who were injured, along with the community who continue to be impacted by the terrible events that evening.

“The inquiry is ongoing and we continue to hear evidence which has been distressing for everyone involved. I hope that the findings will bring much-needed answers for families and friends.

“We continue to work with government and fire and rescue services to improve how they respond to fires and the building safety regime, and ensure people feel safe in their homes."