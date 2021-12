The Zaya Hameni Tower.in Dubai. Photo: Google.

Shropshire and Telford senior coroner John Ellery was told that Sean Andrew Griffiths had collapsed at his home in the Zaya Hameni Tower.

Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff he died on November 4, 2021.

Repatriated to the UK, Mr Griffiths' body was identified at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on November 23.