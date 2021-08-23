Octogenarian teams up with friends for charity fundraising walk

Doug Boulter 82 from Snailbeach near Shrewsbury completed a 4.5 mile walk to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's Critical Care Car Missions

Doug Boulter, 82, from Snailbeach, near Shrewsbury, along with his friends has helped to fund five critical care car missions for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The group completed a four-and-a-half mile sponsored walk across the rugged terrain of the forest and farmland in Snailbeach, in aid of the lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service.

Doug, who is a long-standing supporter of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, managed to raise in excess of £1,300. He has also raised funds for the service on multiple occasions in the past.

Following a recent incident which was attended in the local area and required the enhanced pre-hospital expertise of the charity’s aircrew, Doug challenged himself to start fundraising again – this time with a physical challenge.

Doug said: “I would like to thank everyone who supported us so generously with their kind donations and for sponsoring our walk.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “It is thanks to generous people, like Doug, who participate in challenges and sponsored walks and their kind supporters who donate, within the local community, that we are able to keep our helicopters in the skies and our critical care cars on the road.

“I’d like to say a huge well done and thank you to Doug for his loyal support over the years and for his continued fundraising efforts.”