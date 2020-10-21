Plans to increase electric car charging points across Telford

The plan is to boost the number of charging points around Telford.

In a report, Telford & Wrekin Council's strategic transport, neighbourhood and enforcement services manager, Matt Powell, writes that the authority has published a pre-tender notice setting out its intentions and inviting ideas from providers.

The borough’s 'Becoming Carbon Neutral Plan', adopted by its cabinet in February, includes a commitment to build an electric vehicle (EV) charging network in car park across the area, including non-council sites.

The environment scrutiny committee will receive a transport briefing from Mr Powell and neighbourhood and enforcement services director Dean Sargeant when it meets on Tuesday, October 27.

In a report published ahead of the meeting, Mr Powell writes: “As part of the council’s ULEV [ultra low emission vehicles] strategy, we have been investigating various possible scenarios to increase EV charge points for the public across the borough.

“We carried out a Prior Information Notice setting out our intentions but also to gather information to inform our tender.

“Our draft tender document initially focuses on a commercial contract to attract potential EV charge point companies to install, maintain and operate EV charge points.

“We will then consider where and how we extend this provision into other areas.”

He writes the department will tender this work through a dedicated utilities and renewable energy system, currently being designed.

Wider use

“We hope that other partners such as Telford Shopping Centre and the International Centre will be able to utilise the agreement in the future and provide EV charge points in their car parks as well,” he adds.

Mr Powell also writes that the council has procured four new electric vehicles for its neighbourhood enforcement officer team and two more for the highways department.

“We are currently looking at providing charging facilities for these vehicles at Darby House, Granville House and Southwater,” he says, adding that they will initially be for “fleet use only” but could be “opened up to wider use” over time.

The council currently has 31 conventional vans.

Mr Powell also writes that the council has previously tried to encourage car sharing, and could revive the scheme.

“In 2013, under the Department for Transport Local Sustainable Transport Fund, Carshare Shropshire and Telford was launched,” he says.

“This scheme covered the whole county and was open to any person living or working in the borough or county.

“Unfortunately, the funding for the scheme website ended in 2016 and, with the removal of dedicated car-share spaces at Darby House, the car share scheme faltered.

“To revise the scheme, dedicated car share spaces should be reintroduced, along with a system to match potential car sharers.