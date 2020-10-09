Journalism Matters – Covering our communities

Community News Reporter Charlotte Bentley

Reporters are working with us as part of a project run by the newspaper industry in collaboration with Facebook.

Charlotte Bentley has joined our team with a specific brief in mind. She has been given the job of engaging with more isolated rural parts of Shropshire – the communities who deserve coverage but don’t always get it.

Harriet Evans specialises in stories involving young people. She works alongside another Community News Reporter James Vukmirovic, who is mostly based with our sister title the Express & Star and builds up stories relating to ethnic and religious groups in the region.

Relished

Charlotte lives in Shropshire and has relished the chance to get to know more about her county.

She said: “They say people make a place and this job has proved that.

“Within my role I was assigned numerous rural geographical areas to focus on and highlight stories from groups and individuals living there. Each area I’ve had the pleasure of covering boasts some wonderful people who really work hard for their communities.

“Shropshire is mostly rural, meaning its quieter towns and villages are often left on the sidelines, feeling under-represented. The Community News Project aimed to change that, and I’ve enjoyed getting to know some of the amazing people who belong to these rural communities and work hard to improve them.

“One of my favourite stories was when I visited Whitchurch Foodbank and met the loyal volunteers who gave up their time to operate the foodbank. After the number of families referred to the foodbank doubled over last year’s Christmas period, the importance of organisations like this was clear. Alan Scutt, the chairman of the foodbank, invited me down to meet the volunteers, see what their operation looked like, and understand how much of a lifeline the foodbank was to people in need in that area.

“Alan was really passionate about the work they do and how it helps people, but he was also concerned about the growth in use over the months before.

Downturn

“The foodbank opened in 2013 when it would usually have around five people a week come in. But in the months leading up to Christmas last year, around 10 people could come through its doors in just one morning. The amount of people they helped last Christmas doubled the amount the year before – it put dinner on the table for 61 families, compared to just 28 in 2018. Its importance has continued to be a focus of our coverage during a summer of lockdown and the subsequent economic downturn.”

Charlotte says the Whitchurch Foodbank is just one example of the countless good deeds going on all over Shropshire.

She has been to many parish meetings that would otherwise go unreported, shining a light on the issues that matter to people as well as the people who make a real difference.

She said: “I have been really struck by the importance of organisations like this, and by highlighting the work they do, hopefully helping them get more support and recognition. People like Alan, and the 40 volunteers that work alongside him, are really at the heart of rural communities in Shropshire. It was great to get a local perspective on this and be able to go down and talk to people face to face about the problems facing their community.”