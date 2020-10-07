Grant boosts for good causes

The Connexus Development Fund (CDF) offers grants of up to £5,000 to fund communities working together on local projects.

Last year Connexus donated over £40,000 worth of grants and this year they have supported Shawbury FC, Ludlow Cricket Club and food banks, among other causes.

Early on in lockdown the CDF grants were used to help support the food banks that have become even more vital to many during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of £2,700 was donated to 18 food banks and support charities across Shropshire and Herefordshire. This follows a previous grant of £2,700 to Ludlow Food Bank to improve its storage facilities.

Gemma Williams, from Ludlow Food Bank, said: “The support from Connexus and the whole community has meant that this year we’ve been able to support an incredible 538 individuals of all age groups.”

A Connexus spokesperson said: “With fewer leisure activities available to all of us under coronavirus restrictions, and with many of us feeling a rejuvenated focus on health, the CDF has been proud to support local sports teams.”