Amelia's dream holiday realised thanks to generous donations

She has been having chemotherapy and operations ever since, but her parents wanted her to have something to look forward to and so set up a holiday fund, which reached its fundraising target in only a week thanks to generous donations

Her parents said she has coped amazingly, and has kept her wicked sense of humour and endless optimism.

Amelia Spalding's parents set up a fundraising campaign so she could return to Germany and Holland when the time comes to celebrate the end of her treatment. They went there on a family holiday three years ago, and daring young Amelia was saddened to find out she was an inch too short to go on the biggest and scariest roller coaster at the Efteling theme park.

Amelia before her treatment

Dad Tom Spalding explained: “This girl has a crazy thrill for adrenaline! She had wanted to return when she was 'big enough' and three years later, I'm sure she will be tall enough.”

Within a week of being set up, the fundraising had surpassed its initial target, which was based on the amount Tom estimated the dream holiday would cost, but their friends and community are continuing to help them raise more so that the trip can be even more special, and to help Amelia with other things she may need.

The fund has currently reached more than £5,500.

Amelia at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital

Amelia's friend Keri has been hula hooping with an 'Amelia’s Holiday Fund' donation bucket to add to funds for her 'BFF', and will be doing a further hula challenge in early September – four hours of hula hooping in one day, in two 2 hour sessions, which equates to around 25,000 spins.

Amelia's grandparents are also hosting a socially distanced garden coffee morning with cakes and produce for sale, and split the proceeds between Amelia’s fund, children's cancer research and Beads of Courage UK, a charity which played a massive part in helping Amelia to understand and accept the side effects of treatment.

Tom said: “We are blown away by the status of the fund. Thank you everyone so much. I had thought that amount was unachievable and we all really appreciate everyone giving what they can.”

“Anything raised above this will go to make the holiday as nice as we can, and if possible look towards an electric push bike to help Amelia get mobile again.”

Amelia’s fundraising page and story can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/fngxcb-3000