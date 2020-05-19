Interactive maps show support services across Shropshire

The maps, created by Shropshire Council, include searchable food providers and food delivery services, social networking groups that have been established to provide support during the coronavirus pandemic and community support services such as information for those who need help to pay energy bills.

These crucial new resources have been developed in partnership with other groups and organisations throughout the county and the authority has gathered new information resources that may be used by individuals, groups and organisations throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Many other topics are also covered, ranging from advice from trading standards, to mental health, and advice about how you can manage anxiety.

The maps will be kept up to date and will reflect the support that is currently available in communities across Shropshire.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has presented many challenges for local people and businesses and everyone at Shropshire Council is here to help and provide crucial support that is needed.

“These new maps offer a great way for you to find support that is available in your local area, whether that be support provided by Shropshire Council or by one of the community groups that have helped us develop this new resource.

“The togetherness that has been on show in Shropshire has been amazing. If you know of someone who would benefit from these maps but doesn’t have access to the internet, please do help us to provide the support they need.”

Where known, telephone, email and website addresses have been included to help people make contact with any services of interest to them.

Details for these maps have been compiled by a number of services linked to Shropshire Council’s new Community Reassurance Teams. These teams will ensure information is kept up to date, and provide an important link to local groups and services.

This information is not designed to replace other long-term information sources on local service provision such as Shropshire Community Directory. The information is based on new information and new services established to support people through the coronavirus pandemic.

The maps can be found at shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus/information-for-the-public/community-support-services/