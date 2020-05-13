A442 spring clean ongoing

The majority of the work will include grass cutting, litter picking and checking street lighting along the route.

It is being carried out by highways contractor Balfour Beatty and grounds and cleansing contractor Idverde.

Lane closures will be in place from 8am to 5pm on Thursday between Brockton Island to Stirchley; on Friday between the Randlay and Queensway interchanges; and on Monday 18 between the Queensway Interchange to Trench Lock.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s regeneration boss Councillor Lee Carter said: “The annual spring clean is an important part of maintaining Pride in our borough.

“The A442 Eastern Primary is absolutely key to our transport network as it is the borough’s main north-south trunk road. As there is less traffic on our roads at present hopefully the lane closures won’t be a major problem for those making essential journeys.

“The work over the next six days will be carried out as professionally and safely as possible and will follow the government’s social distancing guidelines.”