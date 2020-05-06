Advertising
Billboard found ablaze near Telford factory
An advertising billboard was discovered ablaze near a Telford factory.
It is believed residents reported the burning structure situated near the Aga factory, in Station Road, Ketley, at 9.05 last night.
A crew based at Wellington Fire Station went to the area following reports of a fire in the open, but found the commercial poster measuring approximately 5m x 4m alight when they arrived.
The left the scene at about 9.25pm.
