RSPCA deals with 192 incidents in Shropshire since lockdown

The RSPCA has said the coronavirus pandemic hasn't put a stop to animal suffering and there are still thousands of creatures that need its help.

The charity's Gonsal Farm site in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, is currently looking after 136 animals.

As well as cruelty situations, the charity has also found itself taking in pets when their owners are admitted to hospital with Covid-19, with no-one else able to look after them.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer for the RSPCA, said: “Despite the lockdown, there are still thousands of animals which need our help.

“As designated key workers, our frontline rescuers are still out and about rescuing animals in urgent need of care. The Coronavirus crisis hasn't put a stop to animal suffering and these figures show there are still many animals out there that need rescuing.

"Our rescuers have dealt with over 21,000 incidents in the last three weeks, an average of 660 a day and there are many more animals who need our help. However, our resources are under huge strain and vital funding is needed to keep our rescue teams out on the road.

“We know that this is a difficult time for everyone but we must still be here for animals who are suffering and we are appealing for animal lovers to give whatever they can to help us.”