Shropshire crews tackle tractor fire

By Deborah Hardiman | North Shropshire | News | Published:

Around 15 firefighters in Shropshire have tackled a tractor blaze.

They were called to put out the flames involving a large goods vehicle carrying hay, in Warrant Road, in Stoke Heath near Market Drayton at 1.35pm.

Crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Prees including an incident support unit attended.

The fire was doused using water, breathing gear and specialist pressure equipment.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

