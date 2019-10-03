Flood warnings stay in place as rain and wind to return to Shropshire

The Environment Agency this morning said it expected floods on the River Severn at the Quarry and Showground in Shrewsbury, and on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

See The Met Office's latest forecast here:

Thursday morning forecast 03/10/19

It also told people to be prepared for flooding along the River Severn elsewhere in Shropshire and Worcestershire, along the River Sow and River Penk, at the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and the River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester.

Rain and strong winds are expected to hit parts of Britain in the coming days.

The Met Office said the remnants of ex-hurricane Lorenzo, which has pushed over the north and west of the Azores, could bring further wet and windy conditions to Britain and Northern Ireland today and tomorrow.

There is also a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind on Friday for south west England and south Wales. It states that inland gusts of 50-55mph are possible and some coastal location could be hit by gusts of 60-55mph.