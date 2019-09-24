Menu

Appeal for missing man in Shrewsbury

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

An appeal has been launched after a man vanished in the Shrewsbury area. West Mercia Police said missing man Paul Morgan was last seen at about 1am on Monday. The 42-year-old was seen near St Marys Church, in St Marys Place.

Paul Morgan

The force said his family were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a red Liverpool football shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen him or has information as to his whereabouts should telephone 101 quoting incident number 116s of September 23.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

