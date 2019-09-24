Advertising
Appeal for missing man in Shrewsbury
An appeal has been launched after a man vanished in the Shrewsbury area. West Mercia Police said missing man Paul Morgan was last seen at about 1am on Monday. The 42-year-old was seen near St Marys Church, in St Marys Place.
The force said his family were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a red Liverpool football shirt and a black jacket.
Anyone who has seen him or has information as to his whereabouts should telephone 101 quoting incident number 116s of September 23.
