Ambulance service recognised for armed forces support

Issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Gold Award represents the highest badge of honour available to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans, and their families.

As part of the process of achieving the Gold Award, the trust has signed the Armed Forces Covenant and engaged with the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership and the Step Into Health programme to promote the recruitment of service leavers, as well as honouring the individual pledges of support.

WMAS employs more than 100 veterans and were the first ambulance service to provide an access course in order to help complete the transition to the trust.

The service also boasts a network of Military Champions who were instrumental in setting up the access course and act as advocates, ensuring all former members of the military receive the support they need when joining and throughout their time with WMAS.

Thrilled

The Trust will be presented with its award, together with other successful employers, at the National Army Museum in London on November 12.

Director of Workforce and Military Champion at WMAS, Kim Nurse, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised with a Gold Award as it highlights the level of importance the trust puts on supporting members of the military.

“As a service we are able to offer a long-term career option for those coming back into civilian life and the skills they have gained during their military career and whilst serving as reservists has great benefit for the patients they treat and for their work with the trust in general.”

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, said: “These awards recognise the outstanding support for our armed forces from employers across Britain and I would like to thank and congratulate each and every one.

“Regardless of size, location or sector, employing ex-forces personnel is good for business and this year we have doubled the number of awards in recognition of the fantastic support they give.”