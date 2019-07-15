Shropshire computer whizzes scoop top awards at national IT challenge

Students Jamie Bullock and Ben Moore-Hill represented the specialist further education college near Oswestry in the three-day ShawTrust UK IT Challenge.

The event saw more than 50 competitors with learning difficulties and disabilities take on a variety of IT challenges to test ability, creativity and skill using different computer programmes.

Challenges included designing a poster in PowerPoint, retrieving specific information from the internet and showing off abilities in Excel.

Jamie and Ben were a credit to the college, receiving certificates and medals for their knowledge and hard work.

Jamie was also awarded with a Kindle Fire for his excellent public speaking and willingness to ask searching questions.

He said: “I enjoyed the IT Challenge. Some of the challenges were rather hard but I enjoyed it and learnt a lot. We learnt about programming bots and met Olympic athlete Mitchell Camp.

"I won the Best Public Speaker for talking about how important it is to support peers with IT, and for asking lots of questions to the interesting speakers.”

Derwen College staff Zoe Wood and Emma Dodd from accompanied the students on the three-day challenge.

Zoe added: “Jamie and Ben worked extremely hard at the IT Challenge in Ipswich. They were both amazing and represented the college really well. We are incredibly proud of their achievements.”