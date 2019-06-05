Warm welcome for Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner

Six months on, with an already busy diary, Mrs Turner told a packed congregation at Shrewsbury Abbey how she was seeing so many different aspects of the role, including a royal visit.

She said: “This really is a fantastic job.”

The Bishop of Lichfield, The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, said: “A lady just finishing a year-long term as High Sheriff of Shropshire said ‘now I can get back to my normal life’.

“Normal life? That lady was Anna Turner, now your Lord Lieutenant.”

Since it’s hoped Lord Lieutenant appointments last for a significant spell, Mrs Turner already has a fine record of service as a magistrate and many other areas of community life to bring to the role.

Now, just six months since she became Shropshire’s official representative of Her Majesty the Queen, Mrs Turner is proving a valuable asset to the county and also to the part it plays in national life.

The Rev Dr Tom Atfield, vicar Shrewsbury's Holy Cross parish, led the service. Others involved in the afternoon included the Rt Rev Mark Davies, the Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury.