Shropshire TT racers give pupils a treat

The Morgans, who will be following in their late father's footsteps when they make their debuts at the TT races next week, popped by St John the Baptist Primary School, in Ruyton-XI-Towns, Shrewsbury.

Arriving with the sidecar they will be racing around the famous 37.73-mile Isle of Man TT circuit, pupils and staff were able to get up close to the machine to learn about the team, their exploits and the massive challenges ahead.

Children at the Church Road school got the chance to sit on the bike and the brothers even fired up the engine to everyone's delight.

Having been preparing all winter, Team Morgan – who also based in Ruyton-XI-Towns – are now ready for their maiden trip to the Isle of Man, where they will compete for the first time.

Having originally committed to both the TT and the FSRA British Championship for 2019, the brothers have since decided to fully focus on the Isle of Man, missing the first two rounds British series.

Kevin said: "With the amount of preparation required, we took the difficult decision to solely focus on the TT.

"We know we can challenge in the British championship, having done so last year, but to combine both events was too big of a stretch for us.

"We have received so much support in the run up to the TT, we can't thank everyone enough.

"In particular, we would like to thank Simon Gittins, at W H Gittins and Sons, for everything he has done for us over the past couple of years.

"Without his support, we would not be able to compete at the level we do. Simon does so much for the local community, we are just one example of this."

The Morgan brothers know more than most how dangerous the Isle of Man TT can be – but they are preparing to tackle the course all the same.

Their father, Kevin, was a passenger for driver Bill Currie, from Ellesmere Port, when their sidecar crashed on the island.

Kevin died, aged 59, following the accident at Ballacrye during a qualifying session on May 31, 2011.

But after making the brave decision to start racing in any format six years ago, Kevin and Steven are now preparing to take on the Isle of Man TT for the first time themselves.

Mr Gittins, who is also a governor at the school, added: "We were absolutely delighted to host Steve and Kevin here at the school. Their hard work, tenacity and 'derring-do' is and inspiration to us all.

"The school, the village and all of Shropshire should be very proud of them and we look forward to following their progress over the next couple of weeks."

Practice for the Isle of Man TT starts Saturday and runs until May 31. Team Morgans' first sidecar race takes place June 1, with the second on June 7.