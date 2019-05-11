'Make the days count': Tributes to clever and courageous Krystie after death aged 29

That was the motto Krystie Maddox-Lue lived by, refusing to let a degenerative genetic illness stop her from chasing her dreams.

The talented script writer from Wolverhampton, who graduated with a first-class degree in film and television production, was known for her bubbly personality and infectious hearty laugh.

She died last month at the age of 29.

Family and friends say her zest for life inspired everyone around her and she wasn’t afraid to stand up for what she believed in.

“Krystie was a very courageous and determined young lady,” says her proud mother Molvia Maddox. “She never felt sorry for herself and never complained.

“She was always smiling and determined to enjoy her life.”

Friedreich’s ataxia

Former Claregate Primary School and Thomas Telford pupil Krystie was diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia at the age of nine.

The condition causes difficulty walking which worsens over time and a loss of sensation in the limbs. It can cause blindness, deafness and heart complications.

Krystie with her mother Molvia

Krystie’s first symptoms had appeared a few years earlier but doctors had been unable to find a cause despite Molvia insisting something was wrong.

“I noticed that she seemed off-balance. She used to get tremors and shakes in her hands and legs and would get very cold and it was hard to warm her up, she would tremble for ages even when I cuddled her,” she said.

When Krystie’s walking started to worsen, genetic tests were carried out which confirmed the hereditary condition.

The diagnosis came as a devastating blow for the whole family but Molvia says Krystie took it all in her stride.

Yet she thrived at Thomas Telford School where in her first year she won an award for Personality of the Year.

TV star

The teenager also made several appearances on television, and was treated to a bedroom makeover on This Morning.

“Krystie absolutely loved being on television and she said to be it was the silver lining of having Friedreich’s ataxia because it was the reason she was chosen,” said Molvia, who is married to Mitchell.

When she was 12, she appeared on Free Wheelers on BBC2 at 11.30pm as part of the channel’s What’s Your Problem series on disabilities.

Krystie enjoyed playing wheelchair basketball

Krystie, who was a member of the Fruitcake Theatre Company, continued to do well at school and in 2004 received the Victoria Harper Celebration Award for Achievement.

Part of the citation read: “Krystie is a student who will not let her physical challenges be a barrier to her school or social life.”

Then in 2006, Krystie, who by this point was using a wheelchair full-time, was featured on the One Life: Our Big Decision programme on BBC1.

It followed her undergoing a major seven-and-a-half hour operation to halt the curvature of her spine.

University

After excelling in her GCSEs and A-levels, Krystie, who did work experience at ITV and CNN, studied film and television production at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk in Lancashire.

But Krystie began to struggle with her health during her final year and opted to complete her work early so she could return home to receive more support.

Krystie, who enjoyed listening to music and going to the cinema, graduated in 2011 and a party with her friends and family was held in her honour in Wolverhampton.

“She did really well at university and after she left early I spoke to one of her tutors who told me how supportive she was to other people and how driven she was to get things done.

“They hadn’t even known she had a serious disability. They wanted her to go back to do her master’s and to join the faculty – they were that impressed with her,” said Molvia.

Once back in Wolverhampton, Krystie, who played wheelchair basketball, lived in a specially adapted bungalow next door to her family with the help of carers.

She was able to indulge in her hobbies of writing and art and kept herself busy working as a panel script writer for Counter Intelligence Films.

'Brilliant' writing

Krystie also found time to write a blog and do voluntary work with her Jehovah’s Witness congregation.

“Her writing was absolutely brilliant. I know I’m her mother so I’m bound to say that but so many people have told me how much they loved her writing. She was very clever and had a great sense of humour,” said Molvia.

Her favourite childhood book had been Anne Fine’s The Tulip Touch and Krystie had written a film script for it.

Unfortunately the book had already been optioned but a copy of Krystie’s script made it into the hands of the author who wrote to the young writer praising her work.

Krystie with her father Robert Lue

Krystie, who also loved DC Comics and McFly, was close to her siblings Nicholas Lue, 36, Anthony Lue, 34, Harrison Maddox,20, and McKenna, 18, and her late father Robert Lue.

She also doted on her nephew Tyler, 13, and her nieces – seven-year-old Isobelle, two-year-old Ava and baby Harper.

“Family meant the world to Krystie and she was a bridesmaid at her brother Anthony’s wedding.

“She also kept in touch with her friend McKenna who she met while we were living in South Carolina in 1997.

“A couple of years ago McKenna came to visit us. It was lovely that they had stayed in touch all that time,” said Molvia.

Hospital

Over the last two years Krystie’s health deteriorated and she spent time in hospital due to her weakened heart.

Then six months ago she suffered a further blow when she lost the ability to use a keyboard and paint.

On March 28 this year – her 29th birthday – she was admitted to Compton Care in Wolverhampton. She died on April 11.

Molvia said her daughter had faced her condition with great courage and had remained positive even when times had been hard.

“She had a strong faith as a Jehovah’s Witness and I think that gave her a peace to cope with her illness and to be content with her lot,” said Molvia. “She was happy and optimistic.

“Because she had what she had she was also very caring to others and very kind. But she didn’t suffer fools gladly. She would say if you annoyed her. She had strong beliefs and she had strong opinions.

“She was Miss Independent and didn’t like people doing things for her. She was determined to live life as much as she could in the time she had.”

Support

She added that she was grateful for the support of Krystie’s doctors - Dr Janet Anderson, Dr Clare Marlow and Dr Masullo at New Cross Hospital for treating her with “respect and dignity”.

Her former headteacher at Thomas Telford School, Viv Evans, said: “Krystie will live forever in my mind as a vibrant, witty and intelligent free spirit. She touched us all.”

Before she died, Krystie had been helping her mother to set up Melting IceCubes, a new organisation to support people through health challenges ranging from impairments to chronic illness.

Molvia and her team recently launched an online platform that brings essential information and social networking features together in one place.

“I would never have had the idea to do this without Krystie. I want to help other people by using our experiences and ensuring they have the information and help they need. This is Krystie’s legacy,” said Molvia.

A funeral will take place on Monday with the committal at Bushbury Crematorium at 11.15 followed by a memorial at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wolverhampton and a celebration of her life at The Great Hall, The Mount Hotel.