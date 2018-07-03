Menu

Grass fire breaks out at side of road

By Jonny Drury | Chirk | News | Published:

A grass fire broke out on the verge of a main road from Shropshire into North Wales.

North and Mid Wales Traffic Twitter

Queues began to form on the A483 and A5 between Chirk and Ruabon on Monday after a grass fire broke out on the verge.

Motorists have reported plumes of smoke coming from the area and going across the carriageway, with drivers informed to avoid the area if possible.

The hot weather over the last week has caused a host of similar fires in the region.

