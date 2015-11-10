Victorian creamery pot found in field harks back to time Ludlow had own dairy

The glazed ceramic creamery pot, which reads ‘Dun Cow Dairy, Ludlow’ in blue writing, was found by gallery owner and collector of historical artefacts Miles Wynn Cato, and originates from the former Dun Cow farm site at Rocks Green.

Mr Cato is now asking anyone who with a more complete example of the vintage-style milk bottle to get in touch, as he is keen to preserve artefacts from of the town's historical dairy, especially in the light of proposals to knock down the old Dun Cow farm buildings and build on the site.

Mr Cato, who owns and runs a gallery at his home in Corve Street, Ludlow, said: "What makes this find really interesting is that it is a tangible reminder of the historic significance of Dun Cow Farm which is currently subject to a highly-controversial and speculative out-of-town supermarket application."

Questions over the historical value of the Dun Cow buildings put plans for a supermarket and petrol station, by Blackfriars Developments, on hold, but county planners have now accepted they are of "low significance" and not categorisable as heritage assets, having been heavily modified over the years. But Mr Cato said both the bottle and the site were of local interest.

He said: "The Dun Cow Dairy is listed in the British Herd Book of 1872 under the ownership of one J Valentine of Ludlow.

"This was John Valentine who took over his uncle's grocery business in 1863 and became one of the main grocers in the town with a premises which eventually took in numbers 3, 4 and 5 Broad Street. His business flourished and he served as mayor of Ludlow no less than three times.

"His family lived in our house during the first half of the 19th century so the fact the cream pot came from the Valentine's dairy this gives it a particular significance in my collection of Ludlow bottles.

"As well as supplying his own grocery, the Dun Cow Dairy competed in agricultural competitions across Britain from 1887 to1892 and won several prizes, especially for its cheeses.

"Much of the energy behind the dairy came from Charles, a younger son of the Valentine family who was born in 1867.

"He represented the Dun Cow Dairy at the shows and he became a recognised expert on dairy practice. In 1889 he published a book on butter-making with his business address given as Dun Cow Farm, Ludlow."

Victorian bottles have been an interest of Mr Cato's ever since he found some as a child.

"I am always searching for additions to my collection, especially what are considered earlier items dating before 1900," he said.

"The complete item would be about twice as tall as this surviving piece."