New season announced at Birmingham REP

Highlights of the new season include the the world premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's Calmer, new musical adaptation Breakfast on Pluto, seasonal offering Nativity! The Musical and more.

Other shows include Something Rotten!, The Snowman, Gatsby, Noughts and Crosses, Beast Trilogy, Bright Places, Life Is No Laughing Matter, Jack and the Beanstalk, Yours Sincerely, and Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner.

Artistic director Sean Foley said: “I’m excited and honoured to be announcing my first season at Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

"The REP was the world’s first purpose-built repertory theatre, and has an unrivalled pioneering history in the UK theatre industry - I can only hope to build on its amazing legacy of developing national and international artists, debuting extraordinary new shows, and delivering great nights out for the people of Birmingham and the world.

"My own background is in creating and performing in independent, devised, comic theatre, in international touring and European-style physical theatre - as well as more latterly directing comedies and musicals - I hope that The REP can become a home, not just for existing plays and the classic repertory, but for creating great new shows that come from every part of the theatrical and cultural spectrum … artistically ambitious popular theatre in all its forms.

"There is a palpable sense of civic and cultural renaissance in Birmingham which everyone involved in The REP is thrilled to be contributing to.

"I’m incredibly lucky to be arriving here at a time of such potential for the creative industries in the City.

"Equally, I’m fortunate to be joining an already extraordinary team of people at the theatre, as well as those who are, like me, new to The REP.

Advertising

"Rachael Thomas, executive director, Amit Sharma, deputy artistic director, Sir Howard Panter, our new chair, and all the other new appointments - together with all the writers, directors and artists in our first season - are thrilled to join those already here and be part of the challenge of creating a new chapter in The REP’s history.”

Sir Howard Panter was announced as the new chair of the theatre today.

He said: “Under the fresh leadership of Sean Foley and Rachael Thomas, this is a very exciting time for the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

"Birmingham is such an important international city with its unrivalled diversity and vibrant creative industries.

Advertising

"I believe The REP is central to the flourishing of its cultural life - I'm honored to become the new chair and look forward to working with such a great theatre.”

Told by an Idiot and The McOnie Company have also been announced as the new associate companies to the venue.

Drew McOnie is a Birmingham born artist whose relationship with The REP began when he was cast as the Boy in the original production of The Snowman more than 25 years ago.

He has gone on to become an award-winning director and choreographer.

The partnership will include major main house work, and new theatre-dance pieces across all three auditoria, as well as artist development for Birmingham-based dancers.

Told by an Idiot, led by Birmingham artistic director Paul Hunter, has a history of creative collaboration with The REP.

Following two co-productions, several touring shows, and working across all three spaces, the company now becomes an associate company.

As well as developing new shows with The REP, the company will develop its internationally recognised participation programme Taught by an Idiot for the city in partnership with The REP’s own nationally recognised creative learning offer.

As part of the commitment to new work, Foley announced that new plays are under commission from the likes of Tanika Gupta, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Terry Johnson, Asif Khan, Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto, Katherine Chandler and Casey Bailey.

Priority booking for Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s autumn and winter 2020-21 season opened today. General booking opens this Friday.

For more information, click here.