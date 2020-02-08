New Adevntures principal dancer Ashley returns to Birmingham for Red Shoes role

Ashley, who takes on the role of Vicky Page in The Red Shoes, has been dancing since the age of three.

She trained at Birmingham’s Elmhurst School for Dance after leaving her home nation of Australia to take up a position at the prestigious school at the age of 15.

She joined New Adventures in 2010 and her dancing roles have included the lead in Cinderella, Princess Sugar in Nutcracker! and Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. Now she reprises the role of Vicky Page, which she first performed in 2016.

The 30-year-old said: “I’ve very much looking forward to returning to Birmingham.

“I first came over from Australia at the age of 15. I was so excited to move and I loved my training there.

“Birmingham Hippodrome is one of our much-loved venues.

“It’s quite exhausting emotionally and physically but is one of my favourite roles.”

Ashley stars opposite fellow principal dancer Dominic North, who plays struggling composer Julian Craster in the production.

“I’ve played the Hippodrome many times over the years,” says Dominic, who joined New Adventures in 2008, with roles including the Prince in Swan Lake, the lead in Edward Scissorhands and Harry the Pilot in Cinderella.

“It’s a very nice theatre and it is lovely backstage. We’re looking forward to bringing The Red Shoes there.”