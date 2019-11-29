Full casting announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie coming to Wolverhampton and Birmingham

The cast will include the previously announced Layton Williams who currently stars as Jamie in the West End and EastEnders’ much-loved Shane Richie who played Hugo/Loco Channelle in the West End earlier in 2019.

They are joined by Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati as Ray and Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson as Dean.

Further cast includes Amy Ellen Richardson, Lara Denning, Sharan Phull, Cameron Johnson, John Paul McCue, Rhys Taylor, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Simeon Beckett and Kazmin Borrer.

The cast is completed by Ellis Brownhill, Jodie Knight, Jessica Meegan, Talia Palamathanan, Adam Taylor, Alex Hetherington, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ellie Leah and Garry Lee.

The tour of the West End hit musical comes to Birmingham's New Alexandra Theatre from March 16 to 21, and Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre from June 23 to 27.

Nica Burns, producer of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, said: "We are delighted that our first national tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is packed with West End stars.

"Three hot off the Apollo stage who are joined by a host of super- talented performers from other West End casts, from The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole to Matilda The Musical and Scrooge.

"It’s fantastic to welcome George Sampson who shot to fame as the youngest person to win Britain’s Got Talent at the tender age of 14.

"Together they will give you a fun, funny and fabulous evening.

Layton, Shane and Shobna will be reprising their roles from the West End production. Shobna will also be starring as Ray in the film version of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie which will be released in cinemas in October 2020.

The hit musical is based on the true story of Jamie New, a 16 year old from Sheffield who featured as the subject of BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

The musical premiered at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on February 13, 2017.

Since then, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has won accolades including Best New Musical at the What's On Stage Awards in London.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.