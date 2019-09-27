Last chance to bag tickets for Ruby Wax's Telford show

The actress and comedian will be bringing her How to be Human tour to Oakengates Theatre on November 14.

And there are less than 20 tickets remaining for the performance.

Based on her best selling book, Ruby’s new show answers questions on evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body, addictions, relationships, sex, kids, the future and compassion.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

For more information or to book tickets visit theplacetelford.com or call 01952 382382.