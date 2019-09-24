Star names honoured with roll call at new Birmingham Hippodrome display

The theatre launched the new playbill showcasing the performers to have graced the stage to mark its 120th anniversary celebrations.

Julie Andrews, Judy Garland and The Beatles are just some of the names to have appeared at the theatre through the decades.

And their appearances have now been honoured with the new roster installed in the main foyer of the venue.

Hippodrome artistic director and chief executive Fiona Allan and broadcaster and historian Professor Carl Chinn unveiled the playbill last Friday.

Measuring 32ft (10m) in length, the giant playbill takes inspiration from the posters that hung outside the theatre a century ago announcing the acts for each week.

Fiona Allan and Carl Chinn at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Hadley

Fiona Allan said: “This commemorative artwork is another way for the Hippodrome to mark our 120th anniversary, and we hope it prompts visitors to recall some of the great performers they have seen here over the decades.”

“Now that we are open all day, visitors can drop by anytime to see the giant Playbill, and our autumn art exhibitions on levels two and three - and take some time out for coffee and cake while they are here.”

On unveiling the special installation, Mr Chinn said: “The Hippodrome has been at the heart of cultural activity in the city for many decades and is a landmark theatre in Birmingham, and the UK.

"It was an honour to reveal this stunning artwork that celebrates the rich history of Birmingham Hippodrome.”

The giant playbill was launched as part of Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture and will be on display until the end of the year.

The installation is free to visit and is situated in the main Hippodrome foyer, near the Coffee Bar.