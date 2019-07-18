RuPaul's Drag Race and UNHhhh star Katya to perform in Birmingham

The 37-year-old queen, the drag persona of Massachusetts performer Brian McCook, will come to the city as part of Klub Kids show Katya and Her Comedy Queens.

Five additional queens set to perform at the show are yet to be announced.

The artist last performed in the city earlier this year as part of her first solo show Help Me, I'm Dying.

Katya rose to prominence during season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race alongside the likes of Trixie Mattel, Pearl and Violet Chachki.

Her endearing attitude and comical moments saw her crowned Miss Congeniality during season seven, and return to the race in RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 2 alongside Alyssa Edwards, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox and Alaska 5000.

In 2017 Katya and season seven co-star Trixie landed their own television show on Viceland, The Trixie and Katya Show, following the success of their web series UNHhhh.

The performer has also appeared in films such as Sebastian, Hurricane Bianca Two: From Russia with Hate, and The Quiet Room.

Katya and Her Comedy Queens comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 10, 2020.

