What's on during July at the Ironbridge Valley of Invention

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum is preparing to host a range of events this coming month that will appeal to families, foodies and theatre fans.

On Wednesday, July 3, and for one night only, the Hotbuckle Productions Theatre Company is bringing its unique stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice classic novel to Coalbrookdale.

The theatre production starts at 6.30pm, and ticket holders will have free, exclusive access to the nearby Darby Houses between 4pm and 6pm.

The Rosehill House and Dale House were built in 1738 and 1717, and were home to generations of the Darby family. Visiting gives you the opportunity to see what an industrialist’s life was like in the mid-19th century, more than 40-years after Pride and Prejudice was written.

Tickets for the theatre showing cost £18 per adult, and £14 for children. There is also a discount for 'Pass Plus' holders.